With the turn of the season, the Meadville Area Recreation Complex ice rink is busy with hockey and figure skating, and the indoor pool is up and running for the fall and winter swim season.
While the outdoor pool area at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex may be closed for the season, plenty is still happening behind the scenes to enhance the area that consisted of the baby pool, which has been closed in recent seasons, for next summer.
MARC Executive Director Aaron Rekich recently received a $15,000 donation from Marquette Savings Bank for the project.
Q: Why is there a need for a new baby pool area?
A: The current closed baby pool has holes in the current piping and it will need to be filled in, and the concrete will need to be patched to get a workable space. We sprung a leak in late 2020, and we did not want to break up all the concrete to figure out where the leak was because of lack of funds.
Q: What are the plans for the new area?
A: The plans are to put a metal roofed pavilion out in that area with electric and lighting. We are awaiting a third quote, and with the grant from Marquette Savings Bank, we will be able to make this come true. We will be able to use this pavilion for small concerts, family get togethers, picnic days, programming, and much more.
Q: How did the Marquette donation come about?
A: Marquette was the funder of the playground project in 2019 and 2020, and in 2022, we sought them out again to help out in the community and were willing to meet and discuss this project.
Q: How important is that donation to the project?
A: Without Marquette Savings Bank’s donation, we would not have been able to make this a reality. We are so blessed to have such great community partners like them that step up to make our amenities the best for our patrons.
Q: What is the timeline for when a new pool will be complete?
A: The timeline for the new pavilion will be spring of 2023. The dimensions will be roughly 30 to 40 feet.
Q: The outdoor pool area is closed for the season, but are there any other upcoming events for the MARC you would like people to know about?
A: Casino night will be Nov. 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. in the indoor pool area. This fundraiser will help the programming at the MARC. For each ticket that is sold by one of our programs, 50 percent of the proceeds will go back to them.
A truck or treat also is planned Oct. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. along with a haunted locker room and open skate from 7 to 9 p.m. Information can be found at www.marc4fun.com or on Facebook.
