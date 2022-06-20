CANADOHTA LAKE — Pam Roberts is no stranger to the volunteer world.
She has volunteered in her community for many years. But when she was seriously ill about five years ago and nearly died, she thought, “If I make it, I will do more to help more people,” she said.
She asked herself “what else could I do?” She explains that she “likes to do things.”
Even before she became so sick, she was very active — serving her community in whatever ways she could.
She is one of the founding members of the Canadohta Lake Historical Society and is happy with the progress being made to get the society established. Roberts said when they started out, they wanted to get people interested in the history of the lake area. She said they started accepting artifacts and are in the process of scanning and identifying each item.
Among the items acquired were original maps of the Canadohta Lake area from 1952, donated by an area man. They also have started a speaker series where people tell stories of the history.
Roberts doesn’t stop with her hometown historical society. She also is on the board of the Union City Historical Museum. She assists there with helping write grants. She is pleased that she was able to get money for the society from the COVID-19 relief funds. She got enough that the society was able to buy a computer “that actually works. It was very exciting,” she said. She also is helping design a new sign and marketing plan there.
Roberts also is active in her church, Our Lady of Fatima of Canadohta Lake. Currently, she is volunteering with a golf outing for the church. “I’ve been going there since I was a little kid,” she said. She enjoys serving her church however she can.
Roberts also is active with the Canadohta Lake Business Association, having served as president eight different years, not consecutively though. “It’s a wonderful place to be,” she said of the Canadohta Lake area. “I’m very proud of our community.”
During the pandemic, she started a Community Cares program and helped put up boxes to help people in need. “It didn’t work out as planned, but at least we tried,” she said of that endeavor.
Asked why she volunteers so much, she said, “I would have to say after I retired from Active Aging (Crawford County) after 30 years, I always thought I would like to help my community. I do not sit around and do nothing,” she added. “I’m not a good sitting person.”
She then got deathly sick and decided to do more.
As a member of the historical society, she has been successful in grant writing. Her most recent one was for a grant from the Crawford County Heritage Foundation. She applied for money for a new computer to do the archiving records. “I think it would be safer to get all the data into that (a program),” she said and is hopeful to being successful. “It’s a lot of work,” she said, noting, “We will get there sooner or later.”
Several years ago a group of friends decided to do something for older people at Christmas. She said they decided to be “Santa” to seniors who have no family and are alone. “We each took a (name),” she said, and purchased a gift or two for that person. The group of 15 women helped 30 people. “It’s a treat to help. It’s in my DNA,” she said. “I like to help older people,” she added, laughing, “Now that I have become one too.”
Looking back, she said her illness “made a difference in me. I see things differently now.”
Roberts said there are many things out there that people can do to make a difference. “Don’t procrastinate,” she said with a laugh.
She is grateful for the opportunity to do what she can for her small community.
