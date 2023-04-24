When he was in high school, Sam Copeland did some painting for pharmacist Edward (Buzz) Freeauf. Although he thought he might want to be a pharmacist, life took him in a different course.
Copeland graduated from Grove City College where he majored in business administration with a minor in chemistry.
After college, he did some painting for Ivor J. Lee in Sharon — and decided painting houses and commercial buildings was what he enjoyed doing.
So in about 1976 or 1977, he started his own business.
He had 41 employees at one time and did a lot of commercial work.
Copeland is 79 years old now — and still painting. But he’s limited his work to houses, not commercial buildings.
He still gets assistance from his son and his wife’s brother sometimes, but mostly he works by himself.
His favorite part of his job is seeing the final results.
Copeland said he gets a lot of satisfaction when he sees the difference in the building (or walls) which looked “crappy” when he started and look really good when he’s done. “It’s good to see the fruits of my labor,” he said.
When he was younger, he would work up to 60 hours or more a week. But he said he has cut down a lot as he has gotten older.
He still wakes up about 3 a.m. each day and gets to work around 8 or 9. Quitting time now is either when the job gets done or when “I get tired and go home.” His work week is still 25 to 30 hours, he noted.
Copeland also does dry wall work as well as painting.
His least favorite part of the job is when other people are working at the same location and sometimes are careless and cause damage to the dry wall or paint which he must repair before he can continue his part of the job.
Talking about his career, Copeland said every job in the commercial field was different and being able to read the blueprints and do estimates for the jobs was interesting.
He added there was always new things in the industry, and he enjoyed trying the new equipment.
“Sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn’t,” he added.
Asked what people would be most surprised to know about his job, Copeland replied that it would probably be the amount of commercial work he has done and the wide variety of jobs — as well as the fact that he does dry wall.
The other surprise might be that painting is a lot more complicated than it looks (he mentioned spray painting particularly).
Commercial work he has done included jobs at Allegheny College, Meadville Medical Center, Andover Industries, several Dollar General stores, commercial buildings in West Middlesex, DeVore Construction and many other businesses.
His favorite job was at Andover Industries where he sprayed 1,800 gallons of paint.
He said he made a great profit on that job. However, the same year a customer in Hermitage “stiffed” him for more money than he made on the Andover job.
It wasn’t one of his better years, he remarked.
Today, his focus is on residential work. For example, he has a contract with the new owner of a duplex at the former Park Golf Course.
Copeland did take a break from painting about 10 years ago. He worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and traveled with the agency.
But his heart was still in the painting career he chose nearly 50 years ago and still enjoys — even if he can’t put in the long hours that he used to work.
