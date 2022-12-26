JAMESTOWN — for the past two months, hunters haves been in the woods tracking down deer to fill their freezers.
Ryan Livingston has been busy the past couple of months turning the prize bucks (and does) into all forms of processed meats — be it steaks, ground meat or roasts among other things.
Livingston works at Livingston’s Meat Packing from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. weekdays.
During deer season for the past seven years after his day shift, he starts work at 5 p.m. processing deer.
He said he has become known for his technique at processing deer.
First the head of the deer is removed and a number from the hunter’s hunting license is attached to the head. The same number is attached to the body so the hunter knows the meat is his or hers. He then hangs the deer, recommending it be hung for a week or so before processing.
If it is processed too soon after it is killed, it can taste “gamey,” Livingston said.
After it is skinned and hung for a while, the meat is then ground into burger or cut into steaks, roasts, tenderloins, stew meat or into bologna and other options, based on the customer’s choices — all from different parts of the deer.
It is packaged and marked, ready for pickup by the customer.
Livingston’s favorite part of is job is meeting with the hunters and seeing the big bucks.
He said he also enjoys making some extra money a couple of months each year.
His least favorite part of the job is dealing with what he termed “dirty deer,” meaning they have been shot several times.
He emphasized the importance of where on the body the deer was shot and how many shots were needed to kill the deer, which determines the processing procedure.
Livingston returns the head to the hunter to preserve it for mounting by a taxidermist should the hunter so desire.
Deer season includes both archery and rifle hunting seasons. Livingston said he has found rifle season to be a busier time than archery hunting.
Either way, the successful hunters have kept him busy.
Deer season gives him a chance to use his skills processing meat and making a little extra money.
