Watching people have a good time is what Nate Youngblood likes best about his job as a disc jockey.
Youngblood got started in the business working with his father, Tom, in the 1980s. When the elder Youngblood retired, Nate took over Pagra Productions, which provides music for weddings and other special events, including high school dances, reunion parties, and charitable events such as Cruise for a Cause.
Youngblood said some people are surprised to hear how much planning and set-up goes into providing entertainment — for weddings, particularly.
For weddings, it all starts with the initial consultation with those being married — including the venue for the reception and what the couple would like as far as the order of events.
“The wedding is about them — not us,” Youngblood said, noting each couple has its own preference.
Youngblood gives the folks an “information sheet” to fill out and then they get back with him about two weeks before the wedding to finalize the entertainment plans.
This includes such details as any special song requests or special announcements during the reception.
Although the job may look easy, Youngblood said there’s a lot of set-up work to do for any event. The day of the wedding, he starts as early as 7 or 8 a.m., getting all the equipment together, making sure everything is ready.
He prefers to arrive at the venue at least a couple of hours before the reception is to start because it takes anywhere from half an hour to an hour to get set up — and he leaves time for any unexpected problems should something go wrong.
He has to be prepared for a reception that he thinks should last at least four or five hours, though he believes three hours is way too short for a reception with all the formalities that are included.
“The most fun is once the formalities are over,” he said.
In the 1980s the favorite tunes were disco-themed songs, according to Youngblood.
Today’s it’s songs such as the Electric Slide and other line dances that get people on the dance floor together.
Youngblood enjoys making each event special with personalized touches.
He recalled one reception was celebrating the marriage of a couple who had met in Africa and he was able to provide special African music at the event.
“That was pretty cool,” he said.
On another occasion, the newlyweds had French connections. A French teacher at Maplewood High School, Youngblood made some announcements in French as a way of honoring some of the guests from Quebec.
Nate enjoyed working with his father before he retired and now works sometimes with a fellow Maplewood teacher, Mark Islip, who has Millennium Productions.
One thing that might surprise people about his job is the amount of work behind the scenes for setting up and tearing down all the equipment at each event. “It’s a lot of work that no on sees,” he said.
The stress involved in making sure everything goes according to the plans is the least favorite part of the job as a DJ.
Although weddings are the biggest events he does, he also enjoys his work as a DJ for dances and other special events.
His main goal is to provide the entertainment that people enjoy and seeing people having a good time.
