Chris Gordon knows the importance of the education he received at the Crawford County Vocational-Technical School (now Crawford County Career and Technical Center, or Crawford Tech).
Gordon graduated in 1999 from Maplewood High School and the vo-tech welding program.
He said he had been around welding since he was about 10 years old when he experienced it in his father’s business.
He decided to study welding at vo-tech and two days after graduation started welding “on the floor” at Lubiniecki’s Welding and Equipment on Cussewago Road.
Gordon bought the business in 2021 from Walt and “Chip” Lubiniecki, who also were graduates of the vo-tech. Their father, the late Walter Lubiniecki, was a graduate of the old vocational school.
The company was started by the father in 1958; the brothers took over in 1982.
Gordon said the company now has 10 employees, including his wife, Jen, who works in the accounting side.
“I couldn’t do it without her,” he said.
When Gordon started working at Lubiniecki’s in 1999, his duties included such tasks as cutting materials and grinding.
He still does some of that, but also does such jobs as fabricating, welding, working with customers, ordering supplies and checking equipment.
Describing himself as a “hands-on” person, Gordon said he enjoys working with his staff.
He has lots of praise for his crew, calling them “a good group of employees.”
“It takes a good team to keep things running as smoothly as possible,” he added. The team includes several other vo-tech grads.
His favorite part of his job is what he terms “controlled chaos.” He explained he enjoys seeing all the things happening and things getting done in what seems like a very chaotic atmosphere.
He loves handling the operations of the company, talking with customers, and the sense of community at the business.
Gordon said he has a pretty high standard for the work being done and gets great satisfaction in seeing jobs completed.
While he said he can’t pinpoint any “least favorite” part of his job, he realizes that when he is having a bad day, he believes the next day will be a good one.
Gordon said people might be surprised to realize how diversified his business is — from welding and fabrication to selling equipment.
The equipment sold at Lubiniecki’s includes Steiner/Ventrac compact tractors as well as Belarus parts and service.
Gordon is proud to continue the traditions of the Lubiniecki family and considers Chip and his wife, Patty, and Walt and his wife, Sherryl, as mentors in learning the business. He also noted that Walt and Chip’s sister, Sally, worked in the accounting department and was a big part of the business before retiring.
Walt and Chip still work at the business. Gordon said the Lubinieckis are “like family to us.”
Gordon said although his dad also had a welding business, he was not competitive with Lubiniecki’s.
Gordon went to work at Lubiniecki’s because the business was more diversified, he said.
He is very proud of the vo-tech education and the foundation it gave him for his career.
His connection with the Crawford Tech community continues as he has served on the advisory board of the school since graduation.
The world of welding is changing “for the good,” Gordon said, with the new technology available. He said the Crawford Tech program has expanded to a three-year program, which is very “hands on” for the students.
Citing the example set by the Lubiniecki family, Gordon’s goal is to continue to set a foundation for future generations.
“I don’t do too much without a plan,” he said.
He added that college is good, but not always necessary to become a success.
His wife echoes his thought, adding proudly, “He’s living proof of that.”
