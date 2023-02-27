CONNEAUT LAKE — “It’s a happy job,” Artie VanHonk says as she describes her work as a beautician/hair stylist.
VanHonk, who has been a beautician for 45 years, will mark her 41st year as owner of Lakeside Beauty Salon on the east side of Conneaut Lake on April 1.
She first considered her career choice when she was 21 years old. Her parents had purchased Cannon’s Sports Store at Conneaut Lake and she decided she didn’t want to work in the family business.
Her boyfriend (now husband, Kevin VanHonk) had a friend whose girlfriend was going to beauty school. Artie said she thought maybe she could do that too.
She enrolled at Erie Beauty and Men’s Hair Styles School in Erie and received a cosmetologist license and a manager’s license. The requirements were 1,250 hours of school plus 300 more hours for the manager’s degree. She could have gone another 200 hours to get qualified as a teacher, but chose not to do so.
While she was attending school in Erie, she worked at Mama Bear’s Restaurant on the weekends.
She first went to work as a beautician for Bernadene Thomas in 1977, and when Thomas left, VanHonk was given the opportunity to purchase her business.
Before she made her decision, though, she went to see Patty Fry, a former worker who had quit and was working at Silver Shores.
She asked Fry if she would come back to work at the shop if VanHonk were to buy it. Fry said yes and VanHonk became the new owner.
In 1990, Artie purchased the former Foust School and transformed it into her beauty salon. She has another stylist, Monica Coryea, who has worked there for 30 years.
VanHonk’s typical work day begins around 8:30 a.m. A couple of days a week she stays until 8 p.m. to accommodate clients who work days. On those days she doesn’t start until noon.
She is not a barber, but she styles men’s hair as well as women’s. She said years ago before the men got used to the idea of going to a beauty salon, she would have special Monday night hours for men.
Then Monday Night Football started and she discontinued that tradition.
However, now men are used to coming to the salon and no one thinks anything about it.
Each day is different at the salon. Her duties include making appointments, of course, but she also does inventory of products used in the salon, purchases supplies, does all the book work and other jobs around the shop, including decorating for the various seasons.
Her stylist works with her and VanHonk noted that Fry used to do a lot of the decorations when she was there. (Fry retired after 35 years.)
Some days the schedule may be all haircuts, but usually there is a mixture of cuts, styling, perms and coloring.
Her favorite part of the job is talking with people and “making them feel good,” she said.
She said she never imagined herself in an office job or as a school teacher and believes she could never be a nurse and be responsible for someone’s life.
But she loves her chosen career and knows she has helped people.
She explains that in school they didn’t just learn how to style hair, they also learned how the condition of the hair can be a sign of illness.
Likewise, she has noticed skin markings which can lead to skin cancer, melanoma or sarcoma and again, she recommends her clients see a health care professional. She noted that she even referred her husband to a doctor.
But mostly she has found her work as a fun job, noting the difference between a “good haircut and a bad haircut is about two weeks.”
Of course, clients spend time talking with the stylist and she is honored to have them share confidences with her about things in their lives, knowing she will keep their comments to herself.
Sometimes people just need to vent or talk about things and she’s happy to be there for them.
She said she has learned a lot about life through hearing the experiences that people have gone through.
Her least favorite part of the job is “color corrections,” which means someone colored her or his own hair and it didn’t turn out well and needs “corrected.” It’s very time consuming and difficult at times, she said.
One big change in the business is that most people used to have a standing appointment every week to get their hair done. Now it’s more sporadic for many people, although some still have regular appointments.
One thing people might be surprised to know is that she (and other hair stylists) are called to provide professional services for deceased people.
She said it is an honor to be asked to provide their final service. She particularly appreciates if it’s a regular client, because she knows how they wore their hair.
If she goes to calling hours for a deceased person and the hair isn’t “quite right,” she sometimes wants to take a comb and fix it.
She recalled one time when Mike Dickson was working at the Dickson Funeral Home and called for an emergence hair style.
The deceased’s body had been flown in from out of state and the hair had “gone flat as a pancake.”
Calling hours were to start shortly when Dickson called. VanHonk recalled she was fixing supper and left immediately to help.
The daughter of the deceased watched as she fixed her mother’s hair.
“The Lord helps you make them look their best,” she said, describing that area of her work.
VanHonk said she can style hair “better than I can bake a cake.”
She has no intention of retiring soon.
She’s still having “too much fun” helping people feel good about their hair.
