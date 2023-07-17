Kevin Parsons is assistant director of the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau and does a lot of design and art work for various companies and nonprofits as part of his job.
But he doesn’t stop there.
He had taken his talents and expertise to volunteer with a number of nonprofits over the years as well.
He enjoys being able to help the various organizations.
For example, Parsons is a board member of the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad and helps where and when he can. Most of that work has been in layout and design for various projects.
In fact, he said many of his volunteer hours are spent “in an around design work,” an art he is well known for in the county. He became a board member after the former bureau director, Juanita Hampton, had to resign because of health concerns. She told him “you can take over.”
But he does help with other fundraising activities. He is on the board of the Crawford County Historical Society and helps Joshua Sherretts, the director. He is helping with the upcoming croquet game and dinner and in the past (before COVID-19) helped with the society’s haunted house. He also has helped with a variety of dinners, he said.
Talking about serving food, Parsons previously volunteered to serve food for entertainers at the Crawford County Fair for 14 years, working backstage with then-director George Deshner.
Parsons used his expertise to help with renovation of the trolley station at Cambridge Springs, where he served on that board as well.
He has been involved with various historical museums, including the railroad depot off Mead Avenue, operated by the French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society, where he designed various cards and layout, charging only for the materials. He credits board member Ed Cronin for getting him involved with the railroad as it wanted representation from the bureau. He enjoys the railroad work because of the “memories” of railroading shared with his paternal grandfather, who was his “connection to trains.”
Parsons said he has a nice connection with many of the historical museums in the county and is pleased to “be able when I can to help use my talents.”
He also assisted the county’s historical society with the county fair’s 75th anniversary when a new history building was opened. Parsons assisted with designing the layout and then helped sell items during the week of the fair.
He also enjoys theater work and “many years ago” participated in Saegertown’s summer theater program. He also worked with Meadville Community Theatre as well as with the Academy Theatre’s 125th anniversary, doing marketing work for it.
He is appreciative that he has been healthy and able to participate, noting he “absolutely” thinks volunteer work is important. “I am honored to be involve and I am thankful I can be involved,” he said. He added that “any time I can help,” he is willing to do what he can, noting the nonprofits are important to the community.
“If I have the time and means to get involved and help I do,” he said.
Parsons added that his time is limited because he is still working a full-time job, but enjoys being able to do what he can during his non-working hours.
