NORTH SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — Jim McAnalley was 20 years old when a friend of his died — with no life insurance, leaving his wife essentially “penniless.”
That made such an impact on him that he decided he would not allow that to happen to his wife.
The Knights of Columbus offered a life insurance policy to all its members. So, McAnalley joined the organization.
“I was going to go to one meeting,” he said of his intentions.
Instead, he became an active volunteer with the group.
“That was 40 years ago,” McAnalley said. He was so impressed with what all the Knights did that he wanted to get involved. “One person can’t do all the things a group can do,” he explained.
Originally from Pittsburgh, McAnalley purchased a summer cottage here when he was 20. He had lost his job in Pittsburgh and decided to stay here. He got a job at Andover Industries and later in Middlefield, Ohio. He retired at age 57.
But he didn’t retire from his volunteer work. “I grabbed the baton and kept going,” he said.
McAnalley belongs to Council 6037, which is comprised of members from Our Lady Queen of the Americas Roman Catholic Church of Conneaut Lake and St. Phillip’s Roman Catholic Church in Linesville.
The council helps people in those two areas, which includes Geneva, North Shenango Township, Beaver Center and all points in between. It provides financial assistance to such groups as Little League and Boy Scouts, St. James Haven, Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, and Meadville Pregnancy Center.
Fundraising projects are used to help “give and extra help to families,” he said.
His wife, Linda, was serving on the board of the North Shenango Community Center. He was grand knight of the council and joked that “she was my secretary (not paid).” He said he told her he would help with the center.
That led to more projects. He helps with the Linesville Food Pantry, the Samaritans of Conneaut Lake, the Parish Council of Our Lady Queen of the Americas where he also is an Eucharistic minister, and the North and South Shenango Crime Watch program.
McAnalley enjoys each program. The community is very cooperative and involved and, despite some negative reports, he said there are a lot of good things going on locally.
For example, the Linesville Food Pantry has four churches in town volunteer once a month to distribute food items, so he only volunteers there about every three months. He is pleased with the number of participants in that program as well.
He cited the work done by “Margaret Staahl and the other women” at the Samaritans. His role there is to do cleaning and light maintenance for the thrift store and the food pantry.
He is pleased with the dedication of the volunteers with the North and South Shenango Township Crime Watch as members keep an eye out for others in the rural areas.
The group worked with the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department and Chief Todd Pfeiffer to secure an AED (automated external defibrillator) for use in the police cruiser.
Responding to Ukraine after it was invaded by Russian troops, the local councils raised $7,000 to send to the people there to help with their needs.
Knights of Columbus have many projects and are involved in more than just their own group. Most recently, councils in Erie and Crawford counties raised $300,000 to purchase a mobile lab van with an ultrasound to help pregnant women in the area. It also provided baby bottles to the pregnancy center.
In addition to helping with the food pantry and the Samaritans, the council has been cleaning up litter along the roads for the past 30 years as participants in the state “Adopt a Highway” program. Volunteers have picked up litter since 1990 along 8 miles — 4 miles from Al’s Melons at Conneaut Lake to Linesville and then 4 miles south. It recently was recognized by the state with a plaque acknowledging its years of service.
Two years ago, it added a stretch on Route 285 from the Hartstown-Linesville Road to the Goose Preserve. “I think this is the most scenic and beautiful area in the state,” McAnalley said. “It just galls me to see people litter.”
One long-standing tradition of the Knights of Columbus may come to an end this year — selling Christmas trees on the lot adjacent to Ralston’s Hardware at Conneaut Lake. He said the supply chain for trees isn’t there this year and council is not able to get trees to sell. It’s disappointing because funds raised from the sale are used for scholarships to graduating seniors. He had high praise for Dick and P.J. Holabaugh, owners of the lot where the trees were sold. “We can’t thank Dick and P.J. enough. They were great with everything to give us the space,” he said, adding the Holabaughs asked for nothing in return. “They were wonderful.”
The council also is in charge of Monsignor Toland Park, a recreational area that is used by the Boy Scouts to do various activities to earn merit badges.
Asked why he spends so much time giving freely of his time and talents, he said, “To give back to the community. We live in a wonderful area and people are so thankful. Volunteering gives me a sense of pride,” he said, noting that that there is a “core group of people who roll up their sleeves” when the need arises.
He praised a higher power for the ability to be able to help where there is a need. “By the grace of God, I am blessed,” he said, adding thanks to all those involved for all they do as well.
