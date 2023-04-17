LINESVILLE — Dorothy “Dodie” Gagen is following a family tradition with her volunteer work with the SSG Albert E. Moss Jr. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7842 of Linesville.
She volunteers for many of the activities the auxiliary sponsors as well as those of the post itself.
Dodie traces her involvement with the VFW back to her childhood. Her father was post commander for two years and her grandfather was instrumental in building the current post home after the former one burned down in the 1940s.
She recalls the family always went to the VFW picnic each August where people took all kinds of food, kids played games, and there was special music. Somebody played a guitar and an accordion. “It was a special event,” she said. “We still do it.”
However, the VFW is much more than picnics, games and music.
Dodie said she traces her involvement back “50 years or more.” She continues to stay involved because it “helps veterans every chance we can.”
The help could be financial, emotional or medical support. That help costs money, though. To raise the funds, the post sponsors public dinners, bingo and other events.
She is involved in many of those events, but admits she is not as involved as she used to be, noting she is slowing down.
Dodie helps with the spaghetti dinners when possible. She said the community is very supportive. Several weeks ago when the windstorm hit and the post home lost electricity during a spaghetti dinner, the members just moved everything to another site. Dinners were served as usual, she said with a laugh.
This past weekend, Dodie and her husband, Jim, participated in a “purse bingo,” another means to raise money.
“All proceeds go to help veterans,” she said. “It really means a lot. Everything we do is to help veterans.”
A new program the post has is a kiosk for help veterans with a “computer connection. It means veterans can communicate with the VA without having to drive down to Pittsburgh or up to Erie.” She said that is particularly helpful in inclement weather. “I want to help market that,” she added, noting it is a “relatively new thing.”
The kiosk operation also allows the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) staff to have more time to help others.
She also helped with the post’s annual “Wreaths Across America” where wreaths are placed on graves of veterans during a Saturday in December. The weather one years was very cold, she recalled. “When I came home, my hands and fingers were frozen.” Now that spring is here, many members will go to the cemetery and remove the wreaths, she said, noting it is not just a one-day event. In addition, she cited the many hours or preparation needed to hold that nationwide event.
She gave high praise to other members such as Donna Hyde, Karen Custard and Laura Cornell for their work. “They have done a lot of daily things too,” she added.
Dodie is a former president of the women’s auxiliary as well.
In addition to the support the post gives to veterans, it also improves the post home, such as adding a new kitchen and new siding to the building where veterans and their families can go.
Dodie also is the tax collector for Pine Township, a position she likewise enjoys. Although that is a paid position, Dodie sometimes goes above and beyond the usual duties of sending bills, receiving payments and filing reports. Many of her clients are elderly and can’t afford to to pay the taxes. She sometimes goes to their homes and helps them develop an installment plan to make payments. She enjoys working with them and feels it is good thing.
“As an older person, I may need that help soon,” she added, mindful that many people may need that help.
Dodie is well known in the area and loves helping where she can — but her heart is with the veterans. She is appreciative of all they have done for the country and by helping with the VFW, it is her way of thanking them and, at the same time, remembering the work her father and grandfather did before her.
