The Luty name is a familiar one in the history of Conneaut Lake — and Julia Luty Catalano is keeping that name alive with her many volunteer hours to the community.
Recalling the lifelong family history at Conneaut Lake, she said her grandfather bought the family cottage in 1911 and the fourth generation is still enjoying it. “My father, Bronson Luty, author of ‘The Lake as it Was,’ spent his life immersed in CL history and passed that on to our family,” she said.
Julia is a registered nurse with more than a 20-year career at the Visiting Nurse Association. She said now that is scaled back and she has “the time to devote to the things I love, Conneaut Lake being a big part of that.”
For starters, she has been involved in Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society since its beginning in 1999, and is a past president and long-time board member. Over the years, she was been involved in research, arranging and presenting events and programs, organizing town tours, Barbara J tours and cottage tours, a member of Paddlefest committee and current newsletter editor.
“One of the very rewarding aspects of my involvement in the historical society is to see the love and appreciation of the history of our area grow and the community involvement blossom,” she said.
She also is a member of Shontz Memorial Library Board, having joined one and one-half years ago. “I am proud to be a part of encouraging love of books and reading, as well as to see the library continue to grow as a hub of knowledge, skills and resources for our town and area,” she said.
On a personal level, she has worked with family and friends on making the “Joe Cat Boat Launch” on French Creek a reality, a memorial to her late husband, Joseph Catalano.
Julia also is a member of the Conneaut Lake Garden Club where she enjoys “learning and sharing to help beautify our town, and making dear friends in the process.”
As a member of Our Lady Queen of the Americas Altar Rosary Society, she said, “It’s an inspiration to get to know ladies who have devoted so much to our mission over the years.”
One of her recent appointments was to the vacancy board for Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
She sums up her volunteer work by adding, “I could not be happier living in Conneaut Lake and am so blessed to have the time and energy to contribute in a small way to the place that has brought me joy my whole life.”
