PINE TOWNSHIP — A faulty electrical outlet at an apartment house near Linesville triggered a Monday night fire that injured one person, according to Chief William Mickle of Linesville Volunteer Fire Department said.
The fire was discovered about 8:25 p.m. in a bedroom of a second-floor apartment in the four-unit building at 6182 U.S. Highway 6. The apartment was occupied by a couple and their child and was discovered by the father, Mickle said.
"The outlet was next to a mattress and it caught fire," the chief said. "He (the father) tried to put it out and he suffered second-degree burns to his hands. He did really well keeping it from being worse."
The man was treated at the scene by Linesville Volunteer Ambulance Service personnel.
There were no injuries to firefighters.
"When we arrived there was smoke coming out of the second-floor rear apartment," Mickle said.
Linesville, Summit Township, Conneaut Lake and North Shenango Township volunteer fire departments were called to the scene initially.
"We were concerned the fire got into the attic and we called in Springboro and Conneautville to assist, but luckily it never got into the attic," Mickle said.
The family of three was displaced by the fire, as was the occupant of a neighboring apartment, which had sustained water damage. However, the other two apartments remain occupied, Mickle said.
The apartment building, located just east of the borough of Linesville, is owned by Galeas Investment LLC of Hempstead, New York.
The last fire units returned to quarters at 9:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.