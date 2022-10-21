Voter registration deadline is Monday
Monday is the last day to register to vote or change current voter registration and be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.
Registration may be done in person at the Office of Elections and Voter Services, Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A person also may register to vote online at vote.pa.gov.
The deadline for registered voters to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Nov. 1 — either in person at the office or online at vote.pa.gov. However, a completed mail-in or absentee application must be returned to the county office by 5 p.m. that day.
Whether voting by mail-in ballot or absentee ballot, the completed ballot must at the office by 8 p.m. Nov. 8.
