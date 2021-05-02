Monday is the last day to either register to vote or change party affiliation or address and be eligible to vote in the May 18 primary.
Changes may be made in person from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
Changes also may be made online until 11:59 p.m. Monday at votes.pa.com.
Absentee and mail-in ballot applications for the primary are available at the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, Pa., 16335, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They also are available by visiting crawfordcountypa.net and clicking on “elections and voting” or searching for “voting.”
Applications for absentee and mail-in ballots must be received at the office by 5 p.m. May 11.