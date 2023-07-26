READING — Sara Torres knows what she’d do if a school voucher program in Pennsylvania were enacted — she’d pull her son from Reading Senior High School and enroll him in private school, and fast.
Torres was one of two parents who offered sworn testimony during a state Senate Education Committee hearing Tuesday held in the Berks County seat. The focus was on school choice, namely, the Pennsylvania Award for Students Success scholarship program, or PASS.
A proposed $100 million to enact the limited voucher system is central to the commonwealth’s budget impasse that has continued more than three weeks into the new fiscal year.
Torres said her son, Ian, a rising junior, is a gifted student and is considering a career as an attorney. She credited many of the Reading School Districts’ teachers, calling them “some of the best.” She wouldn’t say the same for the education and the system in place to provide it within Pennsylvania’s third-largest school district.
According to Torres, students are bored; opportunities are lacking; and it appears too few dollars from the district’s budget — one that tops $429 million in 2023-24 — are invested into the classroom experience. If PASS were in place, she said she’d look to use the funds and transfer her son.
“While they figure it out,” Torres said about school vouchers, “my son will graduate, and I don’t know that many lawyers who graduate from Reading.”
Once known as Lifeline Scholarships, PASS proposes to provide from $2,500 to $10,000 to students, and $15,000 for special education, who have a household income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty line and who attend public schools that rank in the bottom 15 percent academically. Money could be used for private school tuition. Funding is separate from what’s provided for public schools.
Senate Republicans added the voucher funding to the budget when it amended a House proposal that first advanced behind the lower chamber’s Democratic majority. Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, supports a voucher concept but ultimately vowed to veto the money to avoid a protracted stalemate. The pledge moved House Democrats to sign off on the budget, and spurred accusations from Republican leadership that Shapiro went back on a promise — accusations the governor denies.
The budget is still in limbo as procedural steps to finalize the $45.5 billion general fund plan — one with historic levels of spending on public education — are held up amid partisan squabbling over the voucher proposal’s future. Neither chamber is due back until late September, weeks after the new school year begins. A continued impasse will force school districts and other public agencies to dip into reserves and take out loans to make ends meet, much as it did during a budget battle in 2015 that carried into the following year.
Michelle Goodman, head of King’s Academy in Mohrsville, said the religious private school could accept 50 to 75 more students should vouchers be put in place. It had nearly 190 students in the school year that recently ended. Tuition at the school approaches $9,000 annually. She said 43 percent of the student body received financial assistance through the school and that she’s had to turn some of the most disadvantaged student applicants away because it couldn’t accommodate all scholarship requests.
Sen. Judith Schwank, D-Berks, who represents Reading, pointed out that the school’s size makes it unfair to compare it to a district like Reading with its 18,000 students, many of whom are economically disadvantaged.
“That’s an enviable ratio not altogether possible,” Schwank said of King’s 10:1 student-to-teacher ratio.
Republicans on the Education Committee grilled Reading’s school administrators for its academic benchmarks — falling below state averages in reading, math and graduation.
Superintendent Jennifer Murray said the district has shown academic improvement in the post-pandemic fallout that negatively impacted student achievement statewide.
Wayne Gheris, the district’s chief financial officer, said 18 of Reading’s 19 school buildings would qualify for the PASS program. How many students would transfer if it were in place, however, is anyone’s guess, he said.
“Where would you send your children?” Sen. Jarrett Coleman, R-Bucks/Lehigh, asked Murray hypothetically if she had to choose between a high-performing district and one with Reading’s academic measurements.
“I would send them to Reading because Reading provides much more than what you’re reading on that chart,” Murray replied.
“I find that extremely hard to believe that as a superintendent, you would send your children to a school that’s in the bottom 15 percent,” Coleman countered.
Murray said the standardized test results show nothing about the value of the student experience in terms of elected courses like art and music, extracurricular activities and social work outreach.
“The school provides services for a well-rounded child,” Murray said. “That’s what all of us want.”
