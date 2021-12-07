LINESVILLE — A 38-year-old Espyville woman was arrested early Monday morning after police said that while she was intoxicated she assaulted two of her children and put a third in danger.
Tara Anne Merola was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood on four misdemeanor and two summary charges.
Three children — 18, 15 and 12 years old, respectively — were present during the incident that occurred around 5:24 a.m. in the 9500 block of Third Street, Espyville, according to the charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police.
Merola faces two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of children involving the 15-year-old and 12-year-old and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault involving the 18-year-old and the 15-year-old. She also faces two summary counts of harassment involving the two older children.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 16 before Marwood. Merola was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.