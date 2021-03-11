Crawford County is now at a “moderate" level of fire danger, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
There are five levels of fire danger: low, moderate, high, very high and extreme.
When a county is listed in the moderate category, there is an elevated danger that a fire can escape if recommended burning tips are not followed.
Because of dry and windy conditions, there have been about a dozen uncontrolled outdoor fires this year. No injuries were reported but a couple homes and vehicles were very close to catching fire, according to Allen Clark, Crawford County's emergency management coordinator. On average there are about 50 brush fire emergencies a year causing property damage and injuries in the county, he added.
Outdoor burning during dry and windy conditions often results in brush, grass and woods fires. In some instances, the fires may spread to damage or destroy structures and vehicles in their paths.
Under no circumstances should outdoor fires be left unattended, Clark said.
The Office of Public Safety reminds residents to follow these tips to be safe:
• Check the conditions and don’t burn when it’s windy or when vegetation is very dry.
• Check local regulations in your municipality, a permit may be required.
• Choose to burn only dry natural vegetation grown on the property.
• Choose a safe burning site away from overhead power lines, limbs and buildings.
• Make sure there is gravel or dirt at least 10 feet in all directions from the burn area.
• Water down surrounding areas during the burn.
• Keep burn piles small and manageable, adding debris as the fire burns down.
• Always stay with the fire until it is completely out then drown the fire area with water.
• Check the burn area regularly over the next several days.
Questions regarding outdoor burning regulations should be directed to your respective municipality or local fire department, according to Clark.