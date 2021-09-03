Fashion is once again set to prowl the streets of Meadville.
The fifth annual Catwalk on Chestnut takes place tonight from 5:30 to 8. Local models will strut their stuff and exhibit ensembles created using clothing, accessories and other elements from nine participating downtown businesses. Chestnut Street will be closed between Park Avenue and Market Street with models dancing down the runway at 7 “on the dot,” according to Christine Yamrick, owner of Chateau Christine and president of the Meadville Independent Business Alliance, the organization behind the city’s yearly foray into fashion.
“I can’t believe it’s been five years,” Yamrick said, “It’s exciting to get everybody out and everyone’s starting to show their new fall collections and styles and passions and missions. We’re excited.”
The event begins with a DJ spinning tunes at 5:30 and coincides with the downtown business district’s First Friday event. Spectators will be able to grab a bite to eat and check out the stores that supplied the evening’s outfits, according to Yamrick. They’ll even get a preview of one of the newest shops to the Chestnut Street corridor: The Vogue, which opens Tuesday at 255 Chestnut St., the former location of Travel Experience. The business will be home to No Place Like Home and Backroad Boutique, which were both previously located at 1011 Liberty St.
Yamrick expects each participating business to field three or four models in a catwalk session that is “back to normal.” Last year’s edition of the event did not feature models making their way up and down the catwalk before the typical large crowd. Instead, the models for each business posed in front of the stores and spectators made their way from one stop to another. Stores were open for business and the music was booming, but the central element that gives the event its name was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The catwalk returns this year, proof that while it may not have the nine lives of its namesake, it still has more remaining.
“Come down,” Yamrick urged. “It’s going to be a beautiful night.”
