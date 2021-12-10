Despite a pandemic that threatened to decelerate if not derail the project, progress inside the Meadville Railroad Depot over the past three years has proceeded as steadily as a locomotive, one might say, and plans remain on track for completion by early next summer.
But the station originally completed 140 years ago is open now, and the trains are running for the holidays.
French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society, the nonprofit that operates the depot, is currently hosting its annual Christmas show of model trains. After a seemingly endless series of previous stops that included the Downtown Mall, the former Shops @the Bank, and even the vacant Kmart location a few months prior to its demolition, the model train show has arrived at its destination.
“Now we’ve found a home,” society President Bernie Hanmore said as he surveyed the crowd moving between three model train layouts and a variety of museum exhibits documenting Meadville’s railroad history. “We’ve finally got a home.”
Finding that home and making it inhabitable, however, have been two different tasks. The combination museum and community center has come a long way since the society announced its plans in early 2019. With interior renovations nearly completed, visitors may have a hard time believing the museum location is the same building that many remember best as a farm and garden operation — a building that before that spent decades as a heavily trafficked passenger and freight depot.
“This has been a labor of love,” Hanmore said of the transformation.
Much of the labor has come in the form of fundraising. He said community members and businesses, including “some blessed individuals,” have contributed more than $150,000 to support the effort.
As Hanmore spoke below a banner showing the railroads connecting New York City and Chicago, with Meadville at the midpoint, the sound of model trains hummed in the background. One display wound its way around a cardboard village constructed over the course of several years by society member Linda Snyder.
“It’s kind of my idea of a village plus a little bit of Meadville as it used to be,” Snyder said, pointing to a Schwebel Baking Co. building and another representing the former Tom’s Trains Terminal hobby store.
Nearby another model layout stretched along the depot’s wall — in fact, it stretched along nearly the entire wall of the structure, darting through tiny tunnels from one room to the next, from the entrance room at one end to the still-under-construction community room at the other. There, below 140-year-old wooden beams, the model trains made a quick loop and headed back through the cutout in the wall for a return trip to the entrance area and another loop.
On the wall opposite the model near the entrance, 1918 blueprints showed the layout of the Meadville railroad yard. Close to 120 feet of model railway runs along the building’s wall, society Treasurer Ed Cronin explained to visitors, and the model parallels the real tracks visible right outside the building.
“This replicates the Meadville yard,” Cronin said of the end of the model tracks where they made their loop near a window overlooking the real tracks.
The yard and the network of rails to which it connected the city once played a much larger role in daily Meadville life. Early in the 20th century, more than half of the men working in the city were employed by the railroads, according to Cronin.
The lengthy model train, society members hope, will help keep that history alive in the consciousness of future visitors.
“If we teach people nothing else,” Cronin said, pointing to the tracks outside the window, “we at least want them to know that that track out there connected New York City and Chicago.”
From those destinations, one could continue to virtually anywhere in the country, and at nearly the midpoint between them was the building now known as the Meadville Railroad Depot.
You can go
Meadville Railroad Depot’s annual Christmas show features three model train layouts as well as a wide variety of museum exhibits that help bring Meadville’s railroad history to life. The historic depot will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. today and Saturday, and again on Dec. 17. On Dec. 18, the depot will be open from noon to 4 p.m. The final show will be Dec. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. Meadville Railroad Depot is located at 136 Mead Ave. in the former Meadville Farm and Garden building.