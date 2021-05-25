VERNON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a mobile home at 17663 Rogers Ferry Road, according to Chief John Fuller of Vernon Central Hose Company.
Initial reports of possible entrapment led responding firefighters to conduct primary searches of the rooms most likely to be occupied after they were dispatched at 10:02 p.m. Saturday, according to Fuller. The residents, who were in the process of moving from the mobile home, were located elsewhere about 45 minutes later.
“There was fire out the back of the trailer extending toward the front” when crews arrived, Fuller said. “We’re not sure of a cause at this point, but the fire appeared to be concentrated the most in the back of the trailer.”
Fuller spoke to a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal Monday and said the fire is believed to be accidental. The residents are not believed to have been insured, Fuller added.
The Red Cross was not contacted to assist the residents because they had already secured an alternative residence.
In addition to Vernon Central, Meadville Central and Vernon Township responded to the scene.