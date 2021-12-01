The pandemic is causing Meadville Medical Center (MMC) to close one of its two outpatient laboratories temporarily.
The Vernon Lab, 16332 Conneaut Lake Road in Vernon Township, is closed as of today.
The hospital will continue to offer outpatient laboratory services six days per week at its Terrace Street Lab, 747 Terrace St., which operates 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
A combination of fallout issues from the COVID-19 pandemic is causing the Vernon Lab to close, according to Don Rhoten, MMC's vice president of consumer engagement.
"We are temporarily closing Vernon Lab due to staffing issues, supply shortages, and an increase demand in COVID-19 collections," he said Tuesday. "Consolidating locations in order to maximize our resources is necessary at this time."
Rhoten said there is no timeline as to when the Vernon Lab will reopen.