Meadville Medical Center plans to close its COVID-19/flu evaluation center in Meadville at the end of next week due to less demand.
However, COVID-19 testing and flu evaluation still are available at multiple other sites, hospital officials said.
With continuing decline in both COVID-19 and flu patient volumes, the hospital will close its COVID-19/Flu evaluation center at 640 Alden St. as of Friday.
The state reported Crawford County had 31 new coronavirus cases in its latest release Friday, dropping the seven-day average for new cases to 31. The seven-day average is the lowest it’s been since September.
COVID-19 testing, as well flu evaluation, is available at the hospital’s two non-emergency walk-in outpatient centers — Vernon Express Care, 16332 Conneaut Lake Road, in Vernon Township, west of Meadville; and at Titusville Express Care, 401 W. Spring St., Titusville.
Also, a person’s primary care physician may order COVID-19 testing be done for the patient at the Meadville Medical Center’s outpatient laboratory at 747 Terrace St., Meadville.
COVID-19 testing also is available at MedExpress Urgent Care, 18471 Smock Highway, Meadville.