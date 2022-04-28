Meadville Medical Center reopens its second outpatient laboratory Monday and is updating hours of its other lab location.
The Vernon Lab, 16332 Conneaut Lake Road in Vernon Township, reopens Monday and will operate from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
Its Terrace Street Lab, 747 Terrace St., gets new hours of operation as well. As of Monday, it operates 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Meadville Medical Center closed its Vernon laboratory temporarily in December 2021 due to staffing issues, supply shortages, and an increase demand in COVID-19 collections, according to hospital officials.