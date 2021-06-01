Meadville Medical Center is shifting its COVID-19 vaccination center to a new site within the city this week.
Wednesday is the last day for individuals to receive a first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at the former Peebles department store in the Park Avenue Plaza, off routes 6, 19 and 322 in Vernon Township.
Anyone who receives or has received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Peebles location still will receive their second vaccine at the Peebles site as previously scheduled through the month of June.
Starting Thursday, the medical center will offer its two-dose Pfizer vaccine via appointment at its Mill Run Pharmacy, 404 North St., Meadville.
Appointments are required and those interested in receiving the vaccine must register in advance via the hospital’s website at www.mmchs.org.
Individuals with questions may call the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination line at (814) 336-1800 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Since starting to offer the Pfizer vaccine in December 2020, Meadville Medical Center has administered 40,000 vaccines at more than 50 points of distribution.
“Meadville Medical Center staff and volunteers have been working tirelessly for six months to get as many vaccines distributed as possible,” Philip Pandolph, the hospital’s chief executive officer, said in a statement Tuesday.
“Over that six-month timeframe, tens of thousands of hours have been committed to this cause,” Pandolph said. “I could not be more proud of the entire team for its commitment to vaccinating our community in such an efficient and exceptional way.”