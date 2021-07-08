Meadville Medical Center wants to borrow up to $9.5 million to make capital improvements to its various facilities across the county.
The medical center is looking at more than $5.5 million worth of improvements at its main hospital facility at 751 Liberty St. as well as $3 million in improvements at the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute in Vernon Township and $3 million in improvements at Titusville Area Hospital.
Crawford County Hospital Authority will to hold a public hearing at 8:45 a.m. today at the Shafer Law Firm, 890 Market St. John Swick, the authority's attorney, outlined the proposal at Wednesday's work session of county commissioners.
Both the authority and commissioners must approve the project for the tax-exempt status of the borrowing by Meadville Medical Center, according to Swick.
However, the county and the authority wouldn't be held liable in the event the hospital would default, he added.
Commissioners also have to approve the project to certify it is in the public interest.