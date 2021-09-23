Meadville Medical Center will reopen its COVID-19/flu evaluation center today in order to provide additional treatment evaluations for individuals with COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms.
The center, located at 640 Alden St., will be open Monday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beginning Oct. 6, the center will also be open on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Individuals will be evaluated by appointment only by calling (814) 373-5216 and must have active symptoms of COVID-19 or the flu.
Individuals with a physician’s order may be tested at the MMC outpatient lab, 747 Terrace St., between the hours of 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments are required and the order must be faxed to (814) 333-5188.
“Our hope is that these two locations provide additional options for individuals to be evaluated and tested. Over the past couple of months we have seen a significant increase in demand for testing both in our Emergency Department and at Vernon ExpressCare,” said Kevin Kraeling, DO, Chief Medical Officer
Vernon ExpressCare, 16332 Conneaut Lake Road, is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are not accepted.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 testing options can contact the MMC Crawford County COVID call center at (814) 336-1800