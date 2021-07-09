New cancer treatment equipment, building improvements and upgrading telecommunications are among the purchases planned in Meadville Medical Center's new $14.8 million in capital improvements program.
But to carry out those and other capital improvements during the next 12 months, the hospital needs to borrow $9.5 million. The $4.3 million remainder will be generated by the hospital's operational budget, according to Rene Suntay, its chief financial officer.
That borrowing was approved Wednesday by the Crawford County Hospital Authority following a public hearing at the Shafer Law Firm in Meadville. The hospital's plan now awaits action next week by the Crawford County Board of Commissioners.
Both the authority and the commissioners must give approval to allow for tax-exempt borrowing by Meadville Medical Center. However, neither the authority nor county is held liable in the event of a loan default.
County commissioners have to approve the project to certify it is in the public interest. They have indicated they will support the project.
The authority is allowed to offer low-interest financing to health care businesses by being able to issue tax-free bonds for projects; combining financing of its projects with those of other county hospital authorities within Pennsylvania in order to issue bonds; or issuing a private tax-exempt note or loan through the authority.
The medical center will use a private tax-exempt loan through Laurel Capital Corp., which it has used in previous borrowings. It will be a 15-year borrowing at a 3.75 percent maximum annual interest rate, Suntay said at Thursday's authority hearing.
Suntay said the biggest piece is a new linear accelerator its Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute at a cost of about $2.5 million. The current equipment dates from 2006.
A medical linear accelerator is used in cancer treatments. It customizes high energy X-rays or electrons to conform to a tumor's shape and destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding normal tissue, according to the Radiological Society of North America.
"We want to bring in some new equipment there so we can augment the services and have some new procedures we can do out there," Suntay said.
Construction on a room to house the new accelerator has begun, Suntay said. The accelerator is expected to be installed in about six months. The old linear accelerator then would be sold and its room repurposed.
Another major piece is replacement of the medical center's entire phone system to a voice over internet phone system — also pegged at around $2.5 million.
"The biggest cost in the phone system is going to be rewiring the phone system — and every single site we have," Suntay said. Rewiring of all facilities will take eight months to a year.
The medical center also will replace one of its CAT, or computed axial tomography, scanners, he said.
A CAT scanner uses a series of X-ray images taken from different angles around the body and uses a computer processor to create cross-section images of bones, blood vessels and soft tissues inside the body, according to the Mayo Clinic's website. The images provide more detail information than plain X-rays.
The Meadville Dermatology and Skin Institute office on North Main Street is slated for a $1.2 million expansion and equipment upgrade to accommodate a third dermatologist, enhanced procedures and more patients at that medical practice, Suntay said.
The medical center also will invest nearly $4 million in its facilities in Titusville with $2.94 million into continued renovations and equipment at Titusville Area Hospital. It also will invest about $1 million at a professional services building it owns at 401 W. Spring St. in Titusville.
Titusville Area Hospital, an affiliate of Meadville Medical Center, purchased the West Spring Street property in January. Plans call for it to be renovated into a walk-in urgent care facility and as well as the site of a future retail pharmacy. Suntay said the proposed pharmacy is expected to be in operation by mid-2022.
Meadville Medical Center, a nonprofit hospital system, had a net operating profit of $6.1 million from hospital operations in fiscal 2020-21, which ended June 30, Suntay said. It compares to an operating loss of about $3.1 million in fiscal 2019-20.
When investment income and income from other services is added, Meadville Medical Center earned about $12.2 million in fiscal 2020-21 versus an overall loss of $1.3 million in fiscal 2019-20, Suntay said.
