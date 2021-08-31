Meadville Medical Center (MMC) offers a vaccination clinic today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the former city building, 984 Water St.
Registration is required, but depending on supplies, walk-ins may be accepted as well. Those interested can register by calling (814) 336-1800 or visiting mmchs.org.
MMC is in the process of purchasing the former city building that will host the clinic and which also served as the headquarters for Ainsworth Pet Nutrition LLC prior to the company being purchased by J.M Smucker and Co. of Orrville, Ohio.
Meadville City Council on Aug. 18 approved an interim six-week lease agreement that allows the hospital to use the former city building for vaccination clinics ahead of MMC’s purchase of the building. The hospital will pay $1,500 per week, a total of $9,000, to rent the facility. The agreement also requires MMC to obtain general liability insurance to cover the facility during the rental period.
The hospital will use the former city building as an alternative to the former Peebles location in Park Avenue Plaza, which is no longer available, according to Gary Alizzeo, attorney for the city.
Alizzeo told council that the contract for purchase of the building was already signed by the hospital and was awaiting consideration by the city’s Redevelopment Authority, which next meets Sept. 8. Alizzeo said the sale is likely to be completed next month.
No additional clinics have yet been scheduled at the location.
Today's clinic offers first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and over. Third doses are also available for eligible immunocompromised people.
The criteria for a third shot include immunocompromised individuals who are receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress their immune system; received a stem cell transplant within two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; have moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency; have advanced or untreated HIV infection; or are taking active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress the immune system.
