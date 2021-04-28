Meadville Medical Center has named Dr. Kevin Kraeling as its chief medical officer.
Dr. Kraeling is past director of the hospital's emergency department and medical staff president. He currently serves on Meadville Medical Center's board of directors.
He succeeds Dr. Denise Johnson as the hospital's chief medical officer. In March, Dr. Johnson was named Pennsylvania's Acting Physician General by Gov. Tom Wolf and began her new role with the state March 29.
Dr. Kraeling transitioned from emergency department director to medical staff president in January. He became chief medical officer on Monday and will continue as such on a part-time basis until July 1. Kraeling said that's because he'll be finishing out his already scheduled shifts in the emergency department through June 30. He becomes chief medical officer full-time on July 1.
"It's a new challenge in my career and I'm very excited to tackle it," Dr. Kraeling said.
Dr. Kraeling earned his medical degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in 200. He completed his medical residency in family practice at Meadville Medical Center. He has 15 years in medical practice and is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.
"I have been honored to serve our community in the emergency department, at the (hospital's) Express Cares, and now in my newest role as Chief Medical Officer I cannot wait to see what the future holds," he said. "There is a great team at Meadville Medical Center and we will continue to provide the highest quality care."
Philip Pandolph, MMC's chief executive officer, said the hospital was pleased to name Dr. Kraeling as its new chief medical officer.
"The selection committee received applications from several internal candidates, all of whom could have done an excellent job as the medical center’s next CMO," Pandolph said in a statement. "Dr. Kraeling’s service to our organization, as well as, our community has been exceptional and we look forward to his future contributions as chief medical officer."
