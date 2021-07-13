Meadville Medical Center Foundation is offering a $150,000 grant to a local nonprofit to help youth affected by the broad consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic within the community.
"Countless children in our community have been negatively impacted by the consequences of the pandemic," Don Rhoten, president of the foundation, said in announcing the grant opportunity. "Our goal is to assist as many young individuals as possible to recover from any social or academic delays and any effects to their overall or mental health."
The foundation's Pandemic Youth Response Initiative is a two-year funding opportunity for one organization with $100,000 the first year and $50,000 the second year. The money is to start or enhance opportunities that will help youth recover from delays and setbacks in their development, Rhoten said.
Only IRS-certified 501c3 nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.
The service area is for individuals who reside in the following ZIP codes: 16335, 16406, 16433, 16440, 16403, 16404, 16360, 16327, 16316, 16422, 16424 and 16314. Those ZIP codes are for Meadville, Conneautville, Saegertown, Venango, Cambridge Springs, Centerville, Townville, Guys Mills, Conneaut Lake, Harmonsburg, Linesville and Cochranton, respectively.
An applicant's primary office location must be located in the service area, according to Rhoten.
Allowable uses for the grant funds include personnel, materials and supplies, travel, advertising, equipment and food with indirect costs allowable at up to 5 percent.
All applications must be submitted by Aug. 13 with the award to be announced Sept.1, Rhoten said.
• To apply: Visit mmchs.org/youthinitiative.