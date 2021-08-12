Meadville Medical Center is delaying some elective surgical procedures after experiencing “very high inpatient volumes over the weekend,” according to Don Rhoten, vice president of consumer engagement for the hospital.
“When mixed with higher than normal patient acuity levels, staffing challenges, and a limit to the number of beds some patients may experience delays in their admission process,” Rhoten said in an email to the Tribune. “Our goal is to keep any delays to a minimum.”
While COVID-19 patients make up a significant portion of the patients currently hospitalized, a combination of factors have contributed to the delays.
“MMC currently has 12 inpatients who are positive with COVID-19,” Rhoten said. “However, the elevated volume is not necessarily from patients who have COVID. The reasons for stay and the diagnosis among patients is across the board.”
Titusville Area Hospital is experiencing a similar situation, according to Rhoten.
People in need of medical attention should contact their primary care physicians or seek treatment at an urgent care facility, Rhoten said, adding, "Anyone with emergent issues should go to the nearest emergency department."