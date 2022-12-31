A Meadville celebration of the life of Martin Luther King Jr. will return next month after a pandemic pause.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Board will hold its community birthday celebration of King on Jan. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Schultz Banquet Hall at Allegheny College. The dinner is staged in partnership with the college and Crawford Central School District.
The event’s theme will be “The Beloved Neighborhood” in what organizers described as a blending of the philosophies of King and Fred Rogers. Both men were ministers who “believed in the realization of a beloved community,” Armendia Dixon said in an announcement.
The event’s featured speaker will be Tom Washington, who has served as superintendent of Crawford Central since 2015.
Washington will address “Leading in the Midst of Change in the Beloved Community” and will touch on the ideas at the heart of the recent community reading of “When You Wonder, You’re Learning.” The book by Gregg Behr and Ryan Rydzewski, who appeared at the Academy Theatre last month, draws educational lessons from the work of the late “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” host Fred Rogers.
Heather Moore Roberson, Allegheny’s dean of diversity, equity and inclusion, will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening. There will also be musical performances from Meadville Area Senior High students and others, as well as a recitation of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech before the traditional conclusion with a singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” widely known as the Black national anthem.
The event is open to the public. Tickets are available through Friday via the Crawford Central office, 11280 Mercer Pike, (814) 724-3960. Additional tickets are available by contacting Dixon at (814) 282-064 or via email at armendia.dixon1@gmail.com.
