Today marks the end of a major point in Conneaut Lake Park history, as the park concludes its first regular season under its new owner.
Todd Joseph of Keldon Holdings purchased the park from Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park for $1.2 million in cash in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court-approved sale back in March. Since then, many aspects of the park have changed, including the removal of the iconic Tumble Bug ride and clearing of many dilapidated buildings along the midway.
For residents in the area, the changes in the park have resulted in mix feelings over the locale's future.
Franklin Billyk, a New Castle resident, attended the park on Saturday. Billyk said it was his first time at the park in 20 years, but he can remember going more regularly up to 40 years ago.
What he saw on Saturday did not leave him impressed.
"It's going downhill," Billyk said. "The park benches weren't painted. There were a lot of weeds."
Billyk said he was especially disappointed to see that the park's Blue Streak rollercoaster was closed. The ride, which dates back to 1938, has been closed all season, and in previous interviews with the Tribune Joseph indicated it would be examined this fall.
While no plans to demolish the historic coaster have been announced, the demolition of other aspects of the park has been a source of concern for amusement park enthusiasts. A rally in support of the Blue Streak was held Saturday, with about a dozen people standing on the side of the road with signs.
The rally was initially held at Camperland, an area owned by the park where people can park camper vehicles. However, Pennsylvania State Police were called on the rally after a man told the attendees that the patch of grass they were standing on was private property.
A state trooper arrived and asked the rally participants to move down the street to an area of sidewalk in front of a nearby Dollar General, to which they acquiesced.
Ben Reeve, of Windsor, Ohio, was one of those who attended the rally. Reeve said he has been frequenting Conneaut Lake Park since he was 5 or 6. When he heard the news of the Tumble Bug being taken down, he said he became "really concerned" for the future of one of his favorite coasters.
"It's definitely one of the best ones I've rode," Reeve said of the Blue Streak, "and I've been to a lot of amusement parks."
Another rally attendee, Mike Briggs, of Ashtabula, Ohio, said if the Blue Streak were removed, he would stop coming to the park, something he's been doing for 62 years.
"That would pretty much be the end of it," Briggs said. "I go to parks to ride the coaster. If there's no coaster, there's no point."
Not everyone has a negative view of the park's new management, however. Bill Reznak, of Rome, Ohio, was one park-goer on Saturday who had a more optimistic view of the future.
"All I can say is they are doing the best they can to save the park," Reznak said. "That's the bottom line."
Reznak opined that people concerned about the future of the Blue Streak or other aspects of the park should raise money to refurbish the rides rather than, as he put it while motioning toward the rally, "complain."
"If 100,00 people donated $10, that's a million dollars and that would save the Blue Streak," he said.
Reznak agreed with the idea of closing the rollercoaster for this season, and said he did not believe it was safe to ride. He believed that if the park accepted donations from the public to save the ride, perhaps in exchange for money off tickets or a similar such deal, it would be a success.
Even still, he thinks some of the demolition that has taken place over the past year has been warranted.
"Some rides are just too old," he said. "They need to be replaced."
Corey Hepler, a Conneaut Lake resident, agreed that some of the demolition was necessary. However, he believed the Tumble Bug was fixable, and thought the new management was coming on too strong in terms of the demolitions and renovations.
"There isn't a piece of equipment on that Tumble Bug that can't be machined," he said.
Hepler said he's very concerned about the future of the Blue Streak and of the park itself, and said it was "sad" to see much of what is being done to the park.
He pushed for Joseph to be more open about what's going on in the park.
"I think if he had a little more transparency, none of this would be happening," Hepler said, referencing the rally.
When reached via text for comment on Sunday about the park's future and the Blue Streak, Joseph instead emphasized that turnout for a pair of concerts held at the park over the weekend "was great" but did not give any comments otherwise.
Conneaut Lake Park will have the last day of its regular summer season today, though other events are planned during the fall, such as the Reggae Festival on Sept. 18 and Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 8-10.
