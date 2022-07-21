The search for a missing Union Township woman resumes this morning after a daylong effort by more than 100 volunteers came up empty Wednesday.
Candice Caffas, 34, who has been missing since Saturday, is considered to be in danger due to a mental health disability and may be confused, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Caffas, who lives in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road, reportedly left her home between 10 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday by climbing out of a bathroom window.
Caffas is described by police as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 95 pounds with dirty-blond hair and green eyes. She was last known to be wearing a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs, purple-and-blue sneakers and glasses. Her home is located about 3 miles south of the city of Meadville near Ernst Trail.
On Wednesday, about 120 volunteers combed areas in southwestern Crawford County covering parts of Greenwood and East Fallowfield townships.
Volunteers worked in 12 teams of 10 people each, according to Don Bovard, operations and training officer for Crawford County Department of Public Safety. Teams were searching an area south of railroad tracks in and around the areas of Sperry, Leach and Carmon roads, he said.
Search coordinators were able to track teams through their cellphones via computer software.
One volunteer searcher was transported to Meadville Medical Center for treatment of heat-related illness due to the high temperatures and humidity, Bovard confirmed.
State police called off the search just before 6 p.m. and efforts are to resume at 9 a.m. today.
Volunteers willing to assist in the search are to attend a pre-search briefing at 9 a.m. at Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department, 16589 McMath Ave., in Vernon Township.
Anyone with information that could be useful in locating Caffas is asked to contact state police at (814) 332-6911.
