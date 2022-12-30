BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A Conneautville woman whose whereabouts were unknown since Wednesday was found dead hours after police turned to the public for help in locating her.
Kelli M. Mead, 41, was discovered by state troopers in rural northwestern Crawford County at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Pennsylvania State Police.
“There were no indications of foul play,” the statement said, “and the investigation is now considered closed.”
Mead died by suicide, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell. She was found in her vehicle, a 2017 Subaru Outback that police had described in seeking assistance from the public. The car was parked at a gas well access site about 150 yards off Reeds Corners Road near the intersection with Joiner Road, about a mile east of the Pennsylvania-Ohio state line and about 7 miles northwest of Springboro.
A passerby traveling in a side-by-side vehicle spotted Mead’s car and contacted state police, Schell said.
Mead was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. Schell said no autopsy would be performed. Toxicology testing, in which tissue, blood and other body fluids are sampled to identify potential toxins in the body, will be performed.
Mead had been described as an endangered person in a press release issued by police at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. She was last known to have been at Embassy Health Care, 14714 Park Avenue Extension, where she worked.
Mead’s funeral arrangements are being handled by McCauley Funeral Home in Conneautville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.