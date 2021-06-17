WELLSBORO, Tioga County — The current Miss Saegertown title holder is one among 26 candidates competing in the 2021 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen competition going on currently.
Amber Costello, daughter of Melissa and Michael Costello of Hayfield Township, is competing in the event, which is part of the 79th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival.
The crowning of the Laurel Queen will take place Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the stage at Deane Center's Coolidge Theatre. Before that, candidates will take part in numerous events as part of the festival, including a picture on the Tioga County Courthouse steps on Friday at noon, and an introduction involving the 2019 Laurel Queen later that day at 4:30 p.m.
The candidates will ride floats during the Laurel Festival Parade, which is set to take place at 2 p.m.
Costello, who graduated from Saegertown Junior-Senior High School, was an honor roll student and member of the varsity girls volleyball team. She was also a member of the school's Math and Science Club — serving as vice president in her senior year, and National Honor Society — with her taking the position of treasurer as a senior.
She was also named to the school's homecoming court and was prom queen in her final year of school. Before that, she served on the prom committee as a sophomore and junior, including as vice president in her junior year. She also volunteered as part of Read Across America Day, reading to elementary school students, and was a Santa Shop volunteer.
Costello works at the Pampered Palate Cafe & Bistro in Meadville.
This fall, she is planning to attend the University of Pittsburgh in order to obtain a degree in biomedical engineering with a pre-med track, as well as minoring in Spanish. She hopes to one day become a physician.