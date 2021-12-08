Two Crawford County youngsters managed to round up some 10-gallon crowns for themselves when the Miss Keystone State Rodeo pageant took place in Harrisburg late last month. Fitting with the nature of the competition, these crowns came with built-in cowboy hats — and the traditional pageant sash was paired with a belt buckle as well.
Portia Casper, 13, of Cambridge Springs, was crowned Miss Teen Keystone State Rodeo 2022, and Kylie Shuffstall, 10, of Meadville, was named Lil’ Miss Keystone State Rodeo 2022. The pageant took place at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex on Nov. 20 during the finals of the Bullride Mania rodeo.
Both girls will attend a variety of events next year, acting as ambassadors for the sport of rodeo and serving as role models for younger girls interested in the sport.
The victories came in what was the first rodeo queen pageant for both girls and the first pageant of any kind for Portia.
“I think the reason I got started was to come out of my shell a little bit because I’m shy,” she told the Tribune in a phone interview Tuesday. Portia hopes her own successful experiment in gaining confidence can be an example to others.
While the pageant was a new experience for Portia, she has been riding horses since she was 5 and has been barrel racing and learning to rope for the past few years, according to her mother, T.J. Casper.
“She is much more comfortable in the saddle,” T.J. said, explaining that getting out of her comfort zone was part of the point of participating for Portia. “One of her speeches was about something we call ‘quiet confidence.’ While she is very quiet, she is quite confident in who she is.”
Contestants delivered two speeches as part of the competition, one on a platform of their choosing, the other on an aspect of Pennsylvania, and participated in a fashion show. There was also an interview with the judges and a written test on rodeo knowledge — and that’s not all.
To win a rodeo queen crown, a contestant has to be able to both talk the talk and ride the horse, and make a good impression while doing so. The horsemanship category was the most heavily weighted portion of the contest at 30 percent.
For Portia, the task involved reining exercises on a horse provided by the competition — one that she had never worked with before.
“It was a challenge,” she said.
For Kylie, who at 10 was as young as one could be and still qualify for the newly introduced Lil’ Miss category of competition, the requirements were slightly different: She displayed her horsemanship by providing the judges a video of herself riding her own horse. In other respects, however, her competition resembled that of the older groups.
Most importantly, according to Kylie, the pageant was not like the exaggerated contests that become reality TV fodder.
“It was really laid back, but super fun,” Kylie said. “It was a great experience.”
Kylie’s appreciation of the somewhat informal quality of the rodeo pageant shouldn’t be taken as a sign that she shies from competition. In fact, she said she enjoys barrel racing especially because of the emphasis on speed as competitors race to be the quickest to complete the cloverleaf pattern around the three barrels.
In the pageant, she not only took the title as the first Lil’ Miss Keystone State Rodeo, she also topped other contestants for the people’s choice award, determined by likes accumulated in a post to the contest’s social media page. Kylie received 729, nearly 200 more than Portia, who finished in second.
The younger age group was making its first appearance in the pageant.
“It’s kind of cool, too, that she’s the first-ever one,” said Meghan Henry, Kylie’s mother.
Henry and T.J. Casper were both impressed by the amount of effort the contestants put into the pageant.
“It’s quite a lot for these young ladies,” T.J. Casper said.
For Portia Casper, who also topped the appearance and written test categories, the public speaking requirements that drew her interest also proved the biggest challenge.
“I was very, very scared,” Portia said of the moments before her three-minute speeches on the idea of quiet confidence and the development of rodeo in Pennsylvania, beginning a century ago with the state police.
Portia recalled her mother talking her through the nerves and helping her with another pre-speech strategy as well.
“We prayed before I went up there that it would go smoothly,” the homeschooled eighth grader said. “And then I went through it smoothly. I didn’t forget anything.”
Crawford County's latest royals begin their year-long reigns on Jan. 1.
