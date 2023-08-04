COCHRANTON
Miss Cochranton Pageant
The 2023 Miss and Junior Miss Cochranton Pageant takes place Monday at the Cochranton Community Church, 3993 E. Church Street, Cochranton.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the pageant starts at 7. Cost is adults $4, students $3 and free for age 5 and under.
Junior Miss Cochranton contestants are Alannah Rakowski, Payton Peterson, Kinley Gigler Boss, Bristol Morrell and Sophia Hutchison.
Miss Cochranton contestants are Libby Boulton, Emilee Hays, Macie Williams and Maia Devore.
As their first official duty, the 2023 Junior Miss and Miss Cochranton will participate in the Cochranton Fair Parade which is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
