A small fire resulting from a suspected short in the electrical line to an outdoor air conditioning unit that spread to nearby mulch alongside an Alden Street medical center was “easily mitigated” Thursday morning.
“It was relatively minor,” Chief Patrick Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department said. “It turned out to be a better way to start the morning than what we thought we were going to have.”
Firefighters were dispatched to Meadville Community Health Center, 640 Alden St., at 7:24 a.m., Wiley said, and cleared the scene at 7:55. Other departments that had been called to assist were put on standby.
No one was injured, Wiley said.
“They evacuated like they were supposed to,” he added regarding the building occupants.