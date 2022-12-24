The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday the winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes that are part of the sixth weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing.
The winning ticket numbers, 00270217 and 00292827, were randomly drawn from among more than 66,900 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Dec. 13-19.
The tickets were sold at Giant Eagle, 2067 Interchange Road, Erie, and Giant Eagle, 1717 Cochran Road, Pittsburgh.
Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail. Claim instructions can be found at palottery.com.
