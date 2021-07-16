Beginning next week, drivers in the city of Meadville once again will encounter the familiar warm weather sights of dump trucks, milling machines and asphalt rollers as paving work comes to several neighborhoods.
Streets to be milled and paved will include Short Alley from South Main Street to South Cottage Street; Chula Court from Davis Street to Willow Street; South Cottage Street from Short Alley to Poplar Street; all of Remler Alley; and Hawkins Lane from Church Street to the end. The street sections to be paved measure approximately 2,020 linear feet, according to a presentation made to Meadville City Council when the paving was approved in May.
Motorists and residents should anticipate traffic and on-street parking restrictions in these areas and should watch for temporary no-parking signs posted by city police, according to a press release from the city. Milling — the removal of the top layer of existing pavement — and paving will take place in multiple stages and locations. As a result, there likely will be gaps between the time each street is milled and the paving is completed.
Work will be performed by Lindy Paving of New Galilee. The $95,300 project consists of curb and driveway apron work costing $32,800 and $62,500 in paving work.
The project is being paid for with federal Community Development Block Grant funds. Such funds must benefit areas inhabited by residents of low to moderate incomes; city staff conducted door-to-door surveys as part of the process for determining what streets were eligible for and in need of repaving.
The work is expected to be completed within about two weeks, weather permitting, according to interim City Manager Gary Johnson. A second round of paving is expected to follow in mid- to late August.
