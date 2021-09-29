EDINBORO — Scott E. Miller has been selected as senior vice president of Academic Affairs and provost for the western integrated university, effective July 1, 2022.
In this role, he will lead the integrated institution — comprising California, Clarion and Edinboro — from an academic affairs perspective, including budgeting, personnel and institutional planning. He will direct all academic programs and lead the development of new programs that support the mission of the integrated university and Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. As a core member of the strategic leadership team, he will be responsible for providing direction for other members of the academic leadership team across all campuses, and he will partner with other divisions to ensure quality academic support systems for students.
“I am pleased that Dr. Miller has accepted this position,” said Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University and interim president of California and Edinboro universities. “His record of leadership, commitment and professional experience will be an essential part of our success as our three universities come together to serve our students, employees and region.”
Miller has been dean of Edinboro University’s School of Business since 2012 and its College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences since 2015. This year, he also took on the interim leadership of the College of Science and Health Professions.
In planning for the integrated university, Miller co-led the team that developed the academic program array for the integrated university, and remains an active member of the Academic Affairs Functional Implementation Team, addressing all aspects of the transition of academic programming and functions to the new integrated university.
“I have a strong interest in the success of the new, four-campus (including online) university and will do whatever I can to assist in its success,” Miller said. “Having worked closely with the deans and academic leadership at California and Clarion over the past year, and with the leadership at Edinboro for over nine years, I firmly believe integration has the potential not only to revitalize our three physical campuses, but to provide real benefit, not only in higher education, through economic and cultural impacts to western Pennsylvania.”
As dean, he supervises approximately 220 full-time and 60 part-time faculty and staff, along with 150 work-study employees and 50 graduate assistants, and oversees budgets of nearly $70 million. He is experienced in strategic planning, budgeting, curriculum development, program accreditation, and community and business relations.
“I am told that I am viewed as a contemplative decision-maker who is willing to make the difficult decisions while considering all of the points of view presented,” Miller said. “My leadership style is similar to a shared governance model in which different points of view must be taken into consideration and addressed with courtesy and respect.”