CONNEAUT LAKE — Doug and Gary Miller, owners and operators of Miller’s Food Factory on the outskirts of Conneaut Lake, are ready for the next chapters of their lives.
They have decided it is time to sell the iconic family restaurant, which has been owned by the family since their parents, Ivan and Thelma Miller, opened it in 1987.
The restaurant will be sold on an online auction by Triple States Family Auctions from 5 p.m. June 19 through 8 p.m. June 26.
Triple States is also a family-owned business purchased by five cousins five years ago.
Tom Abbott will conduct the auction.
Abbott, who has been a frequent breakfast customer at Miller’s for years, emphasized the Millers do not plan to close the popular restaurant. The business will be sold as one piece — including any food at the restaurant when it is sold.
Abbott said the ideal situation would be for another family to take over and operate it the way the Millers have — with the Millers leaving one day and the new owners opening the next day. If it is not sold by the end of the auction, the Millers will continue to operate it until a buyer is found.
Abbott is confident the restaurant can be sold especially since the building and equipment are only seven years old and the business has a good track record. Although the business opened in 1987 the building burned down on June 24, 2015 and was closed for 11 months, reopening at the same location in a newly constructed building with all-new equipment.
Excited about the upcoming changes in their lives, the two brothers have different plans for their next adventures.
Gary, who is 65, is looking forward to retirement — and hunting and fishing. He worked in a gun shop in Wexford before he came to Conneaut Lake a couple of years after the restaurant opened.
Doug, who will be 60 this year, isn’t sure what he will do next, but is excited to pursue other opportunities.
He’s ready for a change of scenery, he said, adding he plans to work for a while — just not in the restaurant business.
Both brothers have worked as cooks and found that going to work about 3:30 a.m. and not leaving until after 2 p.m. takes its toll on the body — especially the knees after standing on concrete for so long each day.
They learned to cook from their mother, who helped in the kitchen — and taught them how to make the homemade macaroni salad and coleslaw for which Miller’s Food Factory is known.
Doug’s wife also helps in the kitchen and Gary’s wife is a waitress at the restaurant, which has 12 employees.
Thelma has since retired and now lives with another son in Zelienople.
Before their father died in 2000, the restaurant also was open for dinner.
Doug smiled as he remembered when he was out of town a few years ago and Gary called with a suggestion — to close at 2 after the lunch hour and not stay open for dinner.
Doug recalled his reply was, “It sounds good to me.”
The decision to sell was not an easy one, the brothers said, although they’d been “kicking it around for a while”
They have many good memories of their years at Miller’s Food Factory, which has changed not only in appearance, but in the volume of business.
Although the building is the same size as before the fire, the layout changed some. It can still seat 100 people — the same as before the fire.
The change has also seen a change in the volume of food served. Doug said that where they used to serve between 30 to 60 dozen eggs a week, now they serve 300 dozen (extra large) ones weekly. They have continued serving Smith’s bacon and they still make their own sausage.
The restaurant is known for its large servings and many times people have said, “If you leave Miller’s hungry, it’s your own fault.”
The restaurant was closed (as all restaurants were) during the COVID-19 pandemic for two years, but the Millers offered takeout serving during that time.
Thirty-six years of memories are shared by the Miller family and their customers.
One well-known “tradition” is the Table of Knowledge where local men would gather and discuss all kinds of issues while forming a camaraderie.
Actually there were two “tables,” one at breakfast and one at lunch.
Those memories brought smiles to Gary and Doug’s faces as they though about some of those loyal customers.
They emphasized they were particularly thankful and expressed appreciation for all their customers over the years.
They also remembered benefits fish frys the Shriners had at the restaurant on Friday evenings, as well as serving ice cream to kids who played Little League after the games.
Both Gary and Doug are also very appreciative of their staff, which has made the business a success.
Doug said his parents raised the siblings to be responsible and to work hard. He thinks his dad would be proud of how they have conducted the business.
He also said he is proud that he and Gary were able to work together daily in the operation of the business.
“A lot of families can’t work with each other,” he said, noting he doesn’t believe her mother ever got the recognition she deserved.
Looking ahead, Doug said there’s a “lot of life out there” and “life is too short” to spend so many hours working.
Abbott said with the business in the shape it’s in and with possibly some owner financing, he is confident it can be sold and they all agreed they hope the new owner will carry on the family business, which has been part of the Conneaut Lake community for more than three decades.
Abbott can be contacted by calling (814) 724-9947or or visiting triplestatesfamilyauction.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.