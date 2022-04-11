CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The borough is going to showcase its love and support of present and past members of the military.
There soon will be 219 banners displayed on poles that line the main streets of Cambridge Springs.
Councilwoman Delores Hale told Cambridge Springs Borough Council during last Monday’s meeting that the banners will be hung along the main streets that extend from the six gateways of the borough — state Route 19S, state Route 19N, state Route 86, state Route 99, state Route 408 and McClellan Street.
All banners have been ordered, and the shipping date is expected to be April 29. However, the project requires putting up the brackets that will hold the banners.
“With 219 banners, I’m going to need a lot of crews to help hang them. I’m looking for volunteers,” Hale said.
The banners display a current military person or veteran’s picture, name, rank, branch of service and years of service.
Friends and family members were invited to purchase the banners, which honor any military person who attended Cambridge Springs High School or anyone who lives or lived in the Cambridge Springs School District, which is now part of PENNCREST School District. The military person did not have to graduate from high school.
There also will be six banners to promote Cambridge Springs as the home of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 56th Stryker Brigade. One banner will be hung at each entryway. Those banners and brackets are funded by Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
Hale has been spearheading the project as a result of the borough’s Placemaking Action Plan, which is a people-centered approach to building strong, vibrant communities and attract tourism.
A public launch party for the plan was held in October as a way to get the community involved with strategic planning for projects like the military banners.
“Placemaking was the shot in the arm we all needed,” Hale said.
She credited Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association, which was the major sponsor of the plan, for applying for a grant through the Rural Rocks Program.
Meetings to develop a Placemaking Action Plan were held online when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were in place.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our community for signing on to Zoom when we had a meeting,” Hale said.
The banners will be hung as soon as possible after they arrive. Anyone who would like to volunteer to help hang them is asked to call Hale at (814) 573-0655.
Also, most of the brackets are paid for through donations from veterans’ organization and individuals. However, money is still needed to pay for some brackets. You can adopt a single bracket for $31 or donate a flat amount.
Anyone who would like to donate funds for brackets is asked to write a check payable to the Borough of Cambridge Springs (write “brackets” in the memo line) and drop it off or mail it to Cambridge Springs Borough, 161 Carringer St., Cambridge Springs, PA 16403.