Entrepreneurial leaders of Meadville’s downtown business district faced off this week with the people they hope will be among the leaders of the city’s business future.
Fourteen Meadville Area Middle School (MAMS) students visited five shops on Tuesday afternoon on a tour led by one of the more successful entrepreneurs in recent Meadville history: Rob Smith, the former CEO of Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc., who is currently the president of Laughlin Leasing Company and RAN Investments LLC.
At the first stop on the tour, the students, who were all participants in the Meadville Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Program at MAMS, gathered upstairs at French Creek Coffee and Tea Co. with Smith and coffee shop owners Michael and Tonya Reed.
One student’s attention was drawn to the room’s tin ceiling, which resembled the restored ceilings that Smith had pointed out downstairs — Smith’s RAN Investments owns and renovated the building prior to the coffee shop moving in.
“I like how the ceiling gives the room a really classy vibe,” seventh grader Ethne Flinspach said.
“That’s what we were shooting for when we did this,” Michael Reed responded. “We wanted to make a cool gathering space. For our business, that’s what really drove us forward and helped us grow to where we are — always trying to focus on what did the community need? Not what we wanted to give the community, but what was the community looking for?”
It’s the sort of experience that Flinspach, several shops later in the tour, said has made the after-school mentoring program enjoyable.
“It’s been very entertaining,” she said of the tour. “I really liked learning about all the entrepreneurs and how they started their businesses up.”
While Flinspach had previously visited Confections of a Cake Lover and Cup n’ Spoon Coffee & Frozen Yogurt Bar with her family, the tour’s other stops — the coffee shop, The Woolen Mill, and Hatch Hollow LLC — were new to her.
Eighth grader Melanie Frazier said the businesses were all new to her. While she wasn’t sure what sort of career she wanted to pursue, she did like the idea of owning her own business and she was impressed by the entrepreneurs the group had heard from.
Frazier took particular notice that the owners they spoke to were not driven solely by a desire for profits.
“A lot of people do it to help the community,” she said. “I think it’s cool learning about new stuff and I like meeting a bunch of new people.”
The “marvelous” students who volunteer to participate in the program are driven by a desire to participate in project-based learning in math, science and communication, according to Armendia Dixon, the program director who helped to lead the tour.
The students are exposed to a wide variety of activities, she said, from collecting scientific data in the French Creek watershed to practicing coping skills to participating in mock job interviews. The downtown business tour was part of a larger investigation of their city that also included a look at municipal government.
“It’s been a fun-filled year,” Dixon said as the students peppered a Hatch Hollow employee with questions about the combination coworking space-art supplies store-gallery. “I think it sneaks up on them that they’re learning.”
On Tuesday, the students had plenty of questions — about edible glitter and the cost range for cakes at Confections of a Cake Lover (yes, it’s a thing, and from $10 to $2,000) and about ordering decisions and minimum employment ages at The Woolen Mill (they’re made many months in advance and owner Sue Wycoff prefers employees to be at least 16).
They scribbled a number of answers down on the tour pamphlets they carried with them, but Smith acknowledged they probably wouldn’t remember everything they heard at the various shops they visited.
Still, some of what they were exposed to might stick with them.
“I want them to understand that businesses don’t just appear like magic, that just out of thin air suddenly there’s a business,” Smith said, contrasting the middle schoolers’ familiarity with the easy access of smartphones to their lack of knowledge regarding entrepreneurship.
“There’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears behind these people that get these businesses going and keep them going — and to also see how much they enjoy doing what they’re doing,” he added. “I’m hoping they get some of that. Actually, if they get 5 percent of that, that would be a good thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.