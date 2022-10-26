LINESVILLE — A haunted barn in Linesville just might be the place to ghoul — make that, go — for those into free fun and frights this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Mickle’s Haunted Barn, at 124 Stratton Ave., returns for three evenings of spookiness from 6 to 9 — all for free.
This year marks the 14th season that Steve and Kelly Mickle have hosted the Halloween attraction with ghostly and ghastly rooms and halls, and frightful characters such as flying monkeys, monsters and werewolves.
But to get it ready for Linesville’s trick-or-treat night on Thursday takes time and hours of help from family, friends and volunteers, the couple quickly adds.
“It’s good for the community and good for the kids,” said Steve, who teaches fifth graders at Conneaut Valley Elementary School. “It gives them something, hopefully, they’ll remember the rest of their lives.”
“We do it for the community to have fun,” Kelly added. “We kind of thought COVID would be the end of it, but that didn’t happen. People are looking forward to it.”
The barn’s spookiest nights are Thursday and Saturday with full performances, but Friday night is a lights-on version for people to walk through, she said.
While the Haunted Barn is only open the three nights, preparation to transform it into a spooky haunted house started back in the summer.
“There is a ton of work involved in this. We start at the end of August — doing a bit each weeknight and on weekends,” Steve said. “It just gets a little bit bigger each year.”
The couple’s daughter, Laken, 9, really has gotten involved this year setting up a frightful doll bedroom area. It’s one of more than a dozen rooms inside the barn.
Outside the barn, there’s a maze with its own rooms plus lots of twists and turns. Each year the maze gets designed by Gregg Martin, a family friend, always with something new.
“We’ve even got a vortex (spinning) tunnel in the maze,” Steve said.
The idea is to change up the barn each year so people aren’t seeing the same thing.
“We have all kinds of props and every year we try to do a few more things,” Steve said.
Putting on the fright fest takes about 30 to 40 volunteers each night — for everything from portraying characters to passing out sweet treats.
There are multiple candy stops within the barn with donations coming from family, friends, residents and businesses.
The couple said it’s hard to determine who has a better time — those who make the barn happen or those who pass through it.
“My mom is 91 and she isn’t a scarer, she’s a candy passer and she loves it,” Kelly said.
“It’s fun and enjoyable for us to come over here and mess around with all this stuff,” Steve said.
“It’s scary when we’re just over here working — there’s always somebody messing around and hiding in there to get you,” he added with a laugh.
