Horror movies and haunted houses are two hallmarks of the Halloween season. This year, Mickle's Haunted Barn is seeking to combine both spooky traditions into one.
The annual haunted house attraction in Linesville is theming its terrifying displays around scenes from various horror movies. Steve Mickle, who runs the haunted barn with his wife Kelly, said the barn contains recreations of moments from the movies "The Shining," "The Ring," "The Exorcist," "Arachnophobia" and more.
In the spirit of the theme, visitors to the barn will be able to get their hands on some popcorn in exchange for braving the terrors. There are also multiple spots inside the attraction to get some candy as well.
Every year, the barn themes itself around a different central idea. Last year's version featured a swamp and carnival theme.
Coming up with the theme is not a rigid process. Steve said the Mickles and the other people who work on the attraction will discuss various ideas until settling on one.
"We talk about it and, I don't know, we just get an idea in our head of what we'd like to do," he said.
Steve himself said he's a fan of classic horror movies, mentioning "Psycho" as one of his favorites. There is not, however, a "Psycho" scene recreated in the barn this year.
Steve said things have gone well setting up the attraction this year, with work started back in August. The Mickles are assisted by various friends and family members in setting up the haunted barn, with Steve estimating there being around nine or 10 dedicated volunteers who help put the whole thing together.
Gregg Martin is one of those select few dedicated volunteers, having taken on a major responsibility when it comes to the barn. He oversees the setting up of the outdoor maze section of the attraction, a significant undertaking.
"There's probably 160, 170 pallets outside," Martin said of the maze's construction. "We cover basically 90 percent of that maze in tarps so we're not getting wet."
These pallets are obtained from various locations, some of them even donated from local businesses.
Unlike the barn itself, the maze isn't specifically focused on horror movies. Martin said sections of it will be set up like an insane asylum or a butcher's shop.
"We're kind of random outside," he said. "I'm not as creative as Kelly or Steve inside."
Regardless, Martin promised the outside section would be scarier than in past years, with the feature made darker than in the past.
It's also set to be longer as well. More twists and turns have been added to create a bigger maze while still taking up roughly the same amount of space.
Martin enjoys working on the maze, especially when he gets feedback from the public.
"I just think of all the compliments we get from the community, and it's pretty east to want to do it when you're with Steve and Kelly," Martin said of why he enjoys getting involved with the barn.
Martin receives help from several volunteers whom he thanks. These include Sonny Brady, John and Rhonda Harrington and Greg Gessner.
Judy Miller is another volunteer who regularly works on the barn, mainly over the past six years. Unusually for someone working on a haunted house, Miller said creeping people out isn't what she enjoys out of working on the barn.
"It's not the scaring part I like," she said. "I like the crafting and the staging of the sets."
Miller especially enjoys the movie theater-style concession stand set up this year. The set features cobwebs, mice eating Cheetos and a rat crawling out of a popcorn box.
Miller's kids also get involved in helping out, with her one son working on a "Blair Witch Project" display, and her granddaughter helping out with a "Dracula" scene.
Having the chance to work and socialize with so many other people is a big part of what keeps Miller enjoying working on the barn.
For all the work that goes into the barn, taking down the decorations happens over a much shorter time. Steve said things are usually cleaned up in about a week, though it is no less hard work to do so.
Having put on the barn for more than a decade, the Mickles are showing no signs of stopping now.
"We haven't missed any years, so we're definitely doing it again next year," he said. "And we're already talking about ideas for next year."
Mickle's Haunted Barn is free and will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be 45 actors involved in scaring people throughout the barn on Thursday and Saturday.
For those a little more squeamish, the barn will be open to walkthroughs on Friday with no actors present. Steve said this provides a good chance to anyone who wants to take longer to look at the detail of the decorations.
Mickle's Haunted Barn is located at 124 Stratton Ave., Linesville.
