Kevin Merritt is seeking reelection to Crawford Central School Board and has crossfiled for both the Democratic and Republican nominations in the May 16 primary.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
In announcing his candidacy, Merritt, of the Cochranton area, cited his experience as he is completing his 18th combined year as a school director.
Merritt served previously on PENNCREST School Board from 1987-97, then a term on Crawford Central from 1999-2003. He has been on Crawford Central again since 2019.
Merritt also has served on the boards of the Intermediate Unit and the Crawford County Career and Technical School. He is currently in his first year as president of Crawford Central and his second year as chairman of the Crawford Tech Joint Operating Committee.
Merritt believes in providing quality education especially with the recent pandemic. He wants to reach out to students who need additional help to catch up in areas they fell behind.
“Moving forward with the (Crawford Central) feasibility study will help give guidance to where and what we can do to best impact education and the financial health of the district,” he said.
Merritt said he is an opponent of a countywide tax reassessment.
In conversations Merritt has had, he said “it’s not in the best interest of the district to persuade the (county) commissioners to conduct one at a cost of over $5 million. The end results would not be beneficial to the local municipal borough governments nor the cities of Meadville or Titusville.”
Another issue he said is new state graduation requirements passed in 2018, Act 158, which created five pathways for a senior to choose from in order to graduate.
“What will be the impact on our students?” he asked. “The class of 2023 will be the first to meet these new requirements.”
Merritt and his late wife, Regina, are the parents of daughters who attend Cochranton schools.
Merritt is available for questions by emailing him at Kevin.merritt@craw.org.
