Mercer Street Bridge, spanning French Creek and connecting Meadville and Vernon Township, is expected to get some major repairs to its roadway surface this year.
The Crawford County-owned bridge underwent a preliminary inspection on Wednesday, according to Mark Phelan, the county’s head of maintenance.
EADS Group, the county’s engineering consultant, spent several hours examining the concrete deck of the bridge which resulted in a temporary closure from mid-morning until about 3 p.m.
The preliminary inspection found more deterioration of the concrete deck than had been anticipated, Phelan said.
Though county crews have annually patched parts of the deck for a number of years, it hasn’t undergone a major rehabilitation. The bridge was built in 1936 and it underwent a full rehabilitation in 1984.
The bridge’s total length is 221 feet with a 30-foot wide roadway. It connects Mercer Street in Meadville with Pennsylvania Route 102 at the intersection of Cussewago Road and Pennsylvania Avenue/Mercer Pike in Vernon Township.
The next step will be for EADS to draft plans on what areas of the deck need rehabilitation, Phelan said. The work is anticipated to be done during this construction season.
No cost has been determined, he noted.
Rehab costs would come from the county’s 2023 liquid fuels budget, according to Phelan. The county has about $437,000 in its liquid funds budget.
Each year, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation allocates funding to local governments to maintain their municipal-owned roads and bridges. The formula for payments is based on population and miles of locally-owned roads.
To be eligible for liquid fuels, a roadway must be formally adopted as a public street by the municipality, meet certain dimension requirements, and be able to safely accommodate vehicles driving at least 15 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.