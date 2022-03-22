VERNON TOWNSHIP — In a conference room packed to capacity by a crowd of 50 people, Kaitlynne Kline addressed Crawford Central School Board members on Monday regarding what she described as “decades of disparity” faced by Mercer County residents of the district.
The show of numbers and examples that Kline tailored to individual members of the board seemed to have an impact. By the end of a nearly 45-minute discussion, a consensus of board members expressed support for a resolution that would equalize annual tax payments for district property owners in both Mercer and Crawford counties.
The board is expected to vote on the resolution when it meets next Monday with the goal of having the new tax levy balancing method in place by the time the 2022-23 budget is formulated. The board must approve the budget by June 30.
The inequity in question, Kline explained, concerns the method used by the district to rebalance its tax levy between property owners in Crawford and Mercer counties. The district consists of nine municipalities, all but one of them — French Creek Township — in Crawford County.
Even if nothing changes and the district does not raise taxes this year, district officials told board members last month, the current rebalancing method will result in an increase of 16.3 percent for district property owners in Mercer County.
To drive home the impact felt by property owners in the two counties, Kline moved from abstract figures to personal examples.
Pointing out her parents in the crowded audience, Kline said their Mercer County home was assessed at $24,050 and they pay $2,311.45 in school taxes each year.
Kline then turned to board member Melissa Burnett, addressing her by name.
“Mrs. Burnett, your home on Limber Road (in Meadville) assesses for $28,700,” citing information available through the Crawford County website. "That’s $4,650 more than my parents’ home assesses for. Yet you pay $1,563.29 in school tax — that’s $748.16 less than my parents.”
Moving on to board member Ryan Pickering and board President Jan Feleppa, Kline continued her comparison. Pickering’s Meadville home, assessed at nearly $5,600 more than that of Kline’s parents, received an annual tax bill nearly $750 less. And Feleppa’s West Mead Township property, Kline said, is assessed at nearly $48,000.
“That’s almost double what my parents’ home assesses for and yet you only pay $296.79 more than they do in school tax,” Kline said. “If that doesn’t show you how big of a difference there is in taxation rate, then I don’t know what will.”
With only 710 residents and 552 taxable parcels, French Creek Township makes up a small percentage of the district’s overall tax base, but that fraction grew last year — a fact that township residents brought to the attention of the board at the time. And the fraction is projected to grow even more this year, according to Business Manager Guy O’Neill, from 3.11 percent to about 3.62 percent. While it doesn’t sound like much, the small number of property owners feel the increase to a much greater degree than the district’s Crawford County property owners, who number about 10,000.
Last month, O’Neil told the board that the owner of a district property assessed at $30,000 in Crawford County pays $1,634 in district real estate taxes each year. A Mercer County resident who owns a property assessed at $30,000, on the other hand, pays $2,883 each year.
But comparing the two figures is more complicated than simply noting the vast difference, according to O’Neil.
“Each county assesses real estate property differently,” he told the Tribune in an email after the board explored the issue last month. A property assessed at $30,000 in Crawford County might not be assessed at the same value in Mercer County, he suggested.
It’s a sentiment echoed by Mercer County Chief Assessor Cathy Herriott.
“Every county has their own system to assess,” Herriott said in a phone interview Monday. “There could be a difference — there’s a lot of factors that go into that.”
Board members at Crawford Central’s meeting, however, seemed unconvinced that varying assessment methods could result in such disparate tax totals for properties assigned similar values. Instead, a majority of members called for a resolution that would change the method used to equalize the amounts paid by the Mercer and Crawford county portions of the district.
The state offers several such methods. The method currently used by Crawford Central — and by more than 400 of Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts, according to O’Neil — takes into account the ratio of the market value and the assessed value of properties in each county to determine.
French Creek Supervisor Kathy Graham, who addressed the board along with Kline, said that a recent increase in market value of French Creek Township properties appeared to be responsible for the projected increase in the tax levy anticipated for the township.
Instead of the formula that factors in market values, board members called for an alternative that applies a flat rate across all of the municipalities, regardless of county. O’Neil last month projected that under such a method, the owners of properties assessed at $30,000 would pay an annual district tax bill of $1,657 — an increase of $23 per year for Crawford County residents and a decrease of $1,226 for Mercer County residents.
Board member Kevin Merritt was one of several who spoke favorably of the flat-rate alternative.
“(It) seems to be the most realistic way of collecting taxes, equaling it out between the two counties,” he said.
Board member Jeff Rose spoke in favor of the change as well.
“I think that’s the fairest way to go about it,” he said.
In addressing the board, Kline raised the possibility of secession if nothing were done to address the concerns of French Creek Township residents, about 100 of whom had signed a letter echoing her comments that was submitted to the board.
“If the board does not opt to end this unfair taxation, Mercer County residents will have no other option but to seek alternatives for withdrawing from the Crawford Central School District and enrolling its students within the Lakeview School District,” she told the board.
After the meeting, however, Kline was more optimistic, calling the board “very receptive.”
“I’m hopeful that there will be a decision in our favor next week,” she said.
The board next meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Instructional Support Center, 11280 Mercer Pike.